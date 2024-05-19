Fiera Capital Corp Buys 68 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 246,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.