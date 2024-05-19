Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

KMB stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

