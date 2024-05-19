Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

