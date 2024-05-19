Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

