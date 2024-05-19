Fiera Capital Corp Has $510,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

