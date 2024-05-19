Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 11,200 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.