Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kellanova by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

