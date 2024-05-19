Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,212 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Enerflex by 186.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Trading Up 2.8 %

Enerflex stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

