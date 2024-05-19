Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,393 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.41 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

