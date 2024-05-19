Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $397.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.20.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

