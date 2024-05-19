Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 248,491 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

