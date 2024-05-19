Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 5,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after buying an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 8,204,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

