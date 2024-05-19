Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

