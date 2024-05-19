Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

