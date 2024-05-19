Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.