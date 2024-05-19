Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 78,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

