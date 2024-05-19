Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $63.65. 213,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

