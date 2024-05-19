Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 24,011,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

