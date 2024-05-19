Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

