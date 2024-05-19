Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $913,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

