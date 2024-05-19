Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $928,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.