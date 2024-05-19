Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

