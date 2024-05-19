Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $7.34 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.32% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.67. 207,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

