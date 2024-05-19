Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

