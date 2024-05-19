Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.