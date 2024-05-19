Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 176 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,085,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. 5,241,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,743. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $127.95 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

