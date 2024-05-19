Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 49,264 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

