Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 961,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

