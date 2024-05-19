Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 111,480 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,480 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

DFAE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

