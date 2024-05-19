Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,163 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

