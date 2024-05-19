Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 21,040 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. 10,219,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

