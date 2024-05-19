Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,960 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 46,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,554. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

