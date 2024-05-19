Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 40,627 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 315,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DIVI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,640. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

