Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 9,588 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

