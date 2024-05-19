Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 169,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

