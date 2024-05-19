Financial Survey: Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Pazoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.73 million 1.03 $59.51 million $1.67 12.43 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pazoo.

86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and Pazoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%.

Summary

International Money Express beats Pazoo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

