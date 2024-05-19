FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 9,398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,503.5 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FCBBF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

