FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 9,398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,503.5 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance
FCBBF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.96.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
