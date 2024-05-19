Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Finning International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Finning International has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.