Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Finning International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Finning International has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.93.
Finning International Company Profile
