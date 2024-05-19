First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $10.25 on Friday, reaching $1,767.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,633.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,519.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

