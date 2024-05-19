First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after buying an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,274,000 after buying an additional 287,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,616,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,532,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

