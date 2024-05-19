First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,042 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

