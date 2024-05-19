First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,919 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,056,666 shares of company stock valued at $19,198,269 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

