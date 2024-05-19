First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $368,753. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

