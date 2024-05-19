First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 189,363 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,363 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 20,311.4% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 446,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 244,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

