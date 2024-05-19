First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 209,985 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.85% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality
In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
