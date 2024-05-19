First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 209,985 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.85% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.