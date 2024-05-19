First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMLS opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.07 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

