First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,051,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $230.45 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $238.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

