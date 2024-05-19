First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18,684.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

OTIS opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

