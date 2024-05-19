First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,031 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Modine Manufacturing worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,129,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

