First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,282 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Janus International Group worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after buying an additional 873,130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 233,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.